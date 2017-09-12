Irma recovery: How to apply for financial help

David Goldman/AP

Jean Chatelier walks through a flooded street from Hurricane Irma after retrieving his uniform from his house to return to work today at a supermarket in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Chatelier walked about a mile each way in knee-high water as a Publix supermarket was planning on reopening to the public today. "I want to go back to work. I want to help," said Chatelier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The water has started recede, and homeowners and business owners are being allowed back to survey the damage.

While recovery and rebuilding will be expensive, there will be financial assistance available.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers help in federally declared disaster areas.

>> Read more trending news

To apply, go to Disaster Assistance.gov to start the process. You have 60 days from the day that the area was issued a declaration for Individual Assistance to apply. If you cannot apply online, call 800-621-3362.

>>Irma damage: Displaced Floridians now decide when to return home

If you are given an Individual Assistance grant, it is not required to pay back the money, according to FEMA.

There’s no income threshold, but some people will be directed to the Small Business Administration for help, FEMA said.

>>Photos: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind

The SBA is offering loans if you are in an affected area. These are loans and will have to be paid back.



Affected areas eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Florida: Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Puerto Rico: Culebra and Vieques counties.

U.S. Virgin Islands: Saint John and Saint Thomas.



For people living in some parts of Florida, they can get Economic Injury Loans. Broward, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Pasco, Polk counties qualify for those loans.

>>Irma: Live updates

You apply online by clicking here. You can also use the link to check the status of the application.

If you have any questions, call the Small Business Administration at 1-800-659-2955.

The SBA loans kick in after insurance and funding from FEMA. It can be used for real estate, personal property and economic injury.

>>Irma recovery: Fla. Department of Health warns of risks from displaced animals

It gives low-interest loans to businesses, renters and homeowners in areas that are declared as an affected region by the SBA.