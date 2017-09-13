Irma evacuee hits jackpot on scratch-off ticket

CatLane/Getty Images

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman who left her Florida home, evacuating from Hurricane Irma, spent what may be the best $5 ever.

Tiffany Hatfield bought a $5 Diamond Dazzler when she stopped in North Carolina on her way to Virginia, WRAL reported.

That scratch-off ticket netted the Orange County mother $10,000.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time.



Hatfield told WRAL that she plans on using the windfall to repair her home after the storm.