Posted: September 13, 2017
Irma evacuee hits jackpot on scratch-off ticket
CatLane/Getty Images
File photo
By
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A woman who left her Florida home, evacuating from Hurricane Irma, spent what may be the best $5 ever.
Tiffany Hatfield bought a $5 Diamond Dazzler when she stopped in North Carolina on her way to Virginia, WRAL reported.
That scratch-off ticket netted the Orange County mother $10,000.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Hatfield told WRAL that she plans on using the windfall to repair her home after the storm.
