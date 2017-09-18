VIDEO: Hurricanes Jose and Maria From Space

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A strengthening Hurricane Maria has prompted evacuation orders for areas of Puerto Rico.

The storm is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 storm by late Wednesday when it nears the island.

The storm became a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph on Monday morning. It will be passing over the same area devastated by Hurricane Irma nearly two weeks ago, forecasters said.

Further north, Hurricane Jose, a Category 1 storm, is expected to bring tropical storm-force winds of up to 50 mph along the coasts of New Jersey and New York on Tuesday evening, the National Hurricane Center, reports.

The area can also expect to see rip currents, high waves and up to 3 inches of rain.