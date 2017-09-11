Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue

Comments

Related

View Larger
Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue

By Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A scuba diver who was reported missing as Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida was rescued Sunday afternoon, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

>> Read more trending news 

The rescue was captured on video by someone in a nearby condominium. In the video, the scuba diver struggles to hold on to the rope but is finally rescued and transported to a shelter, where he was reported in good condition.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation