Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue

By Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A scuba diver who was reported missing as Hurricane Irma bore down on Florida was rescued Sunday afternoon, according to Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

The rescue was captured on video by someone in a nearby condominium. In the video, the scuba diver struggles to hold on to the rope but is finally rescued and transported to a shelter, where he was reported in good condition.