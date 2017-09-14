Richard Graulich/Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate appears to have suffered little damage after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Palm Beach on September 11, 2017.

By George Bennett, Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump’s business empire is “still assessing” the impact of Hurricane Irma on his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and his other properties in Florida and St. Martin.

Mar-a-Lago appears to have survived major wind damage, The Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Trump also owns the Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach, Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and Trump National Doral near Miami.

Trump’s Chateau des Palmiers on the Caribbean island of St. Martin was also in Hurricane Irma’s path. USA Today reported it survived “nearly unscathed.”

“The damage caused by Hurricane Irma is incredibly sad and we know that there will be much rebuilding to be done in the months and years ahead,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an email responding to The Palm Beach Post.

“Our teams in both Florida and St. Martin were very well prepared and we are proud of their efforts on the ground. We are currently still assessing the situation at the properties that were in the storm’s path and at this time we continue to send our thoughts and prayers to all of the victims.”

George Buff IV, a member of Mar-a-Lago Club who lives just north of the 17-acre property, told The Palm Beach Daily News that a maintenance worker reported three trees down and flooding in the club’s back parking lot. A drive by the property showed thinning landscape and vegetation littering the road to the south of the club, but its ballroom windows were intact, the Daily News reported.