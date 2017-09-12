Now Playing
Posted: September 14, 2017

Hurricane Irma by the numbers

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

By most measures, Irma was a storm of records. The hurricane that spun up the state of Florida then swept through the Southeast will likely end up as one of the costliest storms on record.

Here are a few numbers that have been tallied since Irma made landfall last week.

32: The number of deaths due to Hurricane Irma reported in the United States

$250 million: The amount of money the state of Florida has spent on preparation and recovery efforts so far.

3.9 million: The number of people in Florida still without power as of Wednesday.

42: The number of bridges in the Florida Keys that are safe for vehicles. 

25: The percentage of homes in the Florida Keys that were destroyed.

65: The percentage of homes in the Florida Keys that suffered some damage.

$100 million: The initial damage assessment for Naples, Florida.

185 mph: The strength of the winds of Irma at its peak.

37: The number of hours Irma maintained that wind speed.

500 miles: How wide Irma was before making landfall.

7.48 feet: The height of the storm surge in Fernandina Beach.

16 inches: The amount of rainfall that fell in Fort Pierce, Florida. It was the most recorded by a U.S. city in the path of Irma.

6.3 million: The number of Florida residents who were ordered to evacuate in advance of the storm.

142 mph: The strength of the sustained winds when Irma hit Naples, Florida.

2.4 million: The numbers of meals FEMA transferred at Florida’s request. The federal emergency agency also provided 1.4 million liters of water.

1, 2, 3, 4, 5: The Saffir-Simpson categories that Irma was classified as at one point during the storm’s history.

5: The number of times Walt Disney World has had to close since 1971 when the resort opened. The park closed rides on Sunday and Monday.

1: The number of time a tropical storm warning was issued for Atlanta. It came Monday during Irma’s trek northward.
 
 

