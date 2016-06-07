Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Breaking News

Gov. Scott Declares STATE OF EMERGENCY to prepare Florida for Hurricane Irma

Posted: September 05, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit

Comments
Get Ahead of the Storm - 5 Severe Weather Hacks

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As Irma churns across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the time to prepare is now. 

Here are a few items you can put together to make a last-minute hurricane preparation kit.

  • One gallon of water per person per day
  • A flashlight and extra batteries
  • A three-day supply of non-perishable food – canned goods such as tuna, beans, and soup; peanut butter, bread, honey, energy bars, cereal, etc,
  • Paper products like paper plates, paper towels, and toilet paper; also plastic forks and knives
  • A map of the area you live in or where you intend to evacuate to – GPS may be out,  roads may be blocked and you may need to find alternative routes.
  • A manual can opener
  • A first aid kit
  • Some wet wipes
  • A pair of pliers or wrench to turn off utilities
  • A whistle to signal for help
  • A hand-crank or battery-operated radio

Source: FEMA.gov

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation