As Hurricane Irma makes its way toward a landfall in Florida, preparations and/or evacuations should be nearing completion.

If you are still looking for information to evacuate before the storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.

No Q, interacting w/Cuba has temporarily affected #Irma

HOWEVER, once it turns north it could intensify further.

EXPECT A MAJOR HURRICANE pic.twitter.com/UVjK1OOvTw — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) September 9, 2017

Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, weather updates and evacuation routes.



For road closures, see Florida 511 at http://www.fl511.com/.



For Federal Aviation Administration major airport status, see http://www.fly.faa.gov/flyfaa/semap.jsp.



For statewide power outages, see this map.



For gas availability, see GasBuddy at https://www.gasbuddy.com/.



For a map of Xfinity WiFi hot spots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit xfinity.com/wifi.



For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, go to Waze.



To find a hotel room, see expedia.com.



If you need information about weather, public alerts, shelters, forecasts and more, go to Google.org’s crisis maps.



If you want money transfer or storm tracking apps, or just want to network, try the App Store’s "Stay Safe After the Hurricane” collection.



Various hurricane apps are available from a collection Google put together.



