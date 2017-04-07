Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Floridians say Amazon, others let them down before storm

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI —

They prepared for the worst. Or, at least they tried.

Dozens of shoppers who were depending on Amazon and Nestle’s ReadyRefresh said they didn’t get their storm-supply orders in time, The Associated Press reported.

Maya Kogul ordered three cases of water through Nestle’s ReadyRefresh before the storm made landfall. But the much-needed water never came.

Others didn’t get flashlights, battery-operated radios, boxed milk, water and first-aid kits from either Nestle’s or online retail giant, Amazon, the AP reported.

Amazon said that it was experiencing delays due to the weather. ReadyRefresh apologized via Twitter for delays.

Other customers said they received order cancellations after evacuations started and brick-and-mortar store shelves were already emptied of supplies.

Amazon was directing delivery complaints to UPS, which said it had suspended operations and that it delayed orders meant to be delivered either Thursday or Friday, the AP reported.

UPS will waive fees for rerouting packages to areas not under evacuations.

