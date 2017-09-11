Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 11, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Florida deputy, corrections sergeant die in head-on crash during storm

Comments
Hardee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Hardee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Related

Hurricane Irma: Live updates
Hurricane Irma: Live updates
2, 000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland
2, 000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland
Photos: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind
Photos: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida, leaves damage behind
Hurricane Irma: Floridians say Amazon, others let them down before storm
Hurricane Irma: Floridians say Amazon, others let them down before storm
Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue
Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue
View Larger
Hurricane Irma: Video shows scuba diver’s rescue
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Julie Bridges (left) and Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant Joseph Ossman were killed in a car crash while working during Hurricane Irma. Courtesy of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

By Mark Boxley, WFTV

PALM BEACH, Fla. —

A Hardee County Sheriff's Office deputy and Florida Department of Corrections sergeant were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on while working in the Hurricane Irma evacuation zone, officials said.  

Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter when her patrol car crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by FDOT Sgt. Joseph Ossman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

>> Read more trending news

The pair had been required to stay behind in Palm Beach County despite a mandatory evacuation order, the Sheriff's Office said in the post.  

Bridges had served with the Hardee County Sheriff's Office for 13 years, according to the county.

Ossman was reporting for his shift at Hardee Correctional Institution, which remained open despite the evacuation, officials said.  

He had worked with the Florida Department of Corrections for 21 years.  

No other details were immediately released on a possible cause of the crash.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation