Traffic is seen heading North along the Florida Turnpike near Homestead, Fla., as tourists in the Florida Keys leave town on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Heavy rain and 185-mph winds lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico's northeast coast Wednesday as Hurricane Irma roared through Caribbean islands on its way to a possible hit on South Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

As drivers evacuate South Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma, many have had to abandon their vehicles on the Florida Turnpike when they became disabled or ran out of gas, the Florida Highway Patrol said Wednesday night.

"Unfortunately, the increased number of disabled and abandoned vehicles has created a problem for emergency workers utilizing the shoulders to reach crash victims and other roadway issues," FHP said in a statement.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, any vehicle left disabled or abandoned along the Florida Turnpike will be towed from the roadway, FHP said.

"We also want to remind drivers that all service plazas along the Turnpike are open and troopers are assisting the movement of drivers needing to refuel," the FHP statement said. "Only vehicles are allowed to fuel at this time. No one will be permitted to fill other containers, as the goal is to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

"Stopping along the Turnpike, except in designated areas, is prohibited unless your vehicle becomes disabled or there is an emergency."