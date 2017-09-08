Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 08, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Children’s hospital offers free video chat with pediatricians

Nemours Children's Hospital is offering free access to pediatricians during Hurricane Irma.
Nemours
Nemours Children's Hospital is offering free access to pediatricians during Hurricane Irma.

By Brittney Donovan, ActionNewsJax.com

A children’s hospital is offering Florida families free access to pediatricians during Hurricane Irma and in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Nemours Children’s Health System said in a news release families who need to access health care during and after Hurricane Irma can speak with Nemours’ board-certified pediatricians through a smartphone, tablet or the internet. 

Nemours began to offer access to its CareConnect Friday afternoon.

Families can access the service at the CareConnect website or through the Nemours CareConnect app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The normal charge for the service will be waived for families in Florida with coupon code Irma.

In August, Nemours offered complimentary CareConnect visits to families in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

