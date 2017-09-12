Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Snake bites are on the rise

This huge snake was killed in Jacksonville, Fla., as Hurricane Irma was moving through the northeastern Florida town.
Courtesy Debbie Womack via WJAX
This huge snake was killed in Jacksonville, Fla., as Hurricane Irma was moving through the northeastern Florida town.

By ActionNewsJax.com

City officials are warning people not to wade in Hurricane Irma floodwaters after a rise in reported snake bites in Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Health says wildlife, including snakes and alligators, could pose a threat after being displaced by Irma's strong winds and rain.

Health officials said parents need to be aware of the risk of snake bites, along with toxins and human waste that may be in the floodwaters.

