Hurricane Irma aftermath: Snake bites are on the rise

Courtesy Debbie Womack via WJAX

This huge snake was killed in Jacksonville, Fla., as Hurricane Irma was moving through the northeastern Florida town.

By ActionNewsJax.com

City officials are warning people not to wade in Hurricane Irma floodwaters after a rise in reported snake bites in Jacksonville.

There have been reports of an increased number of snake bites in the city! Please be aware of displaced wildlife & be safe! #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/Vm02b37jlx — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) September 12, 2017

The Florida Department of Health says wildlife, including snakes and alligators, could pose a threat after being displaced by Irma's strong winds and rain.

>> Read more trending news

Health officials said parents need to be aware of the risk of snake bites, along with toxins and human waste that may be in the floodwaters.

Don’t allow children to play in floodwater, it may contain fecal matter

& they can become sick or be bitten by snakes or floating insects. — Florida Health Duval (@FLHealthDuval) September 12, 2017