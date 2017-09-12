Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 12, 2017

Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage

Comments
Drone video submitted to Action News Jax by a views shows extensive damage by Hurricane Irma in St. Augustine Fla.
via ActionNewsJax.com
Drone video submitted to Action News Jax by a views shows extensive damage by Hurricane Irma in St. Augustine Fla.

By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. —

Hurricane Irma caused severe damage to condos and apartment homes in Crescent Beach.

>> Read more trending news

Incredible drone video shows walls and roofs ripped off Summer House in the St. Augustine Beach area.

Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph ripped through the area Monday, and several areas of St. Johns County were under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Irma made its way up the coast.

A second drone video shows extensive flooding in Hastings.

A news helicopter also captured video of damage in Vilano Beach, north of Crescent Beach.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation