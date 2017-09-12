Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 12, 2017
Hurricane Irma aftermath: Drone video shows St. Augustine damage
via ActionNewsJax.com
Drone video submitted to Action News Jax by a views shows extensive damage by Hurricane Irma in St. Augustine Fla.
By
Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.
—
Hurricane Irma caused severe damage to condos and apartment homes in Crescent Beach.
>> Read more trending news
Incredible drone video shows walls and roofs ripped off Summer House in the St. Augustine Beach area.
Wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph ripped through the area Monday, and several areas of St. Johns County were under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Irma made its way up the coast.
A second drone video shows extensive flooding in Hastings.
A news helicopter also captured video of damage in Vilano Beach, north of Crescent Beach.
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
