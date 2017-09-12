Andrew Myers, right, and his mother-in-law Debbie McCulley left, walk their bikes through the flooded Brookside Avenue in Kissimmee, Fla., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, as Brian Rondon and his dog 'Zeus' check out the new waterway. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

By WFTV.com

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that several Central Florida counties have been declared a federal disaster area following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

That means residents can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA.



Brevard County

Homeowners, renters and business owners can apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage.

Individuals can register online here, through the FEMA app here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) while those who use TTY can call 1-800-462-7585.

Assistance for eligible survivors can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and for other serious disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental expenses or funeral and burial costs.

Long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) also may be available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations.

Survivors should contact their insurance company to file their insurance claim. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or those who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled.

Flagler County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

People will need to provide their Social Security number, daytime phone number, current mailing address, zip code of the damaged property and insurance information.

Once all that information is given, people will be able to look up their claim on FEMA’s website.

Hurricane Irma hit Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning and brought downed trees, power lines, power outages, flooding and other damage.

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

