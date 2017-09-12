Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

How disasters affect schoolchildren for years afterward

A tree between Washington and Atlantic avenues in Savannah, Georgia, came crashing down during Irma in September 2017.
Jennifer Brett/The Atlanta Journal Constitution
A tree between Washington and Atlantic avenues in Savannah, Georgia, came crashing down during Irma in September 2017.

By Kyle Nazario, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clearing up physical damage is only part of recovering from a major disaster, according to researchers. Even when the power comes back on and roofs are fixed, a serious human-caused or natural disaster can negatively affect schoolchildren for years.

David Schonfeld, head of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at the University of Southern California, said adults don’t always see how the effects of a disaster can linger with children. 

“People may have died, and there is grief related to that,” Schonfeld said. “Children don’t easily get over it. They don’t forget it. They don’t go back to the way they were before.” 

According to the research, graduation rates and academic performance tend to drop after a disaster. The amount of the drop varies from situation to situation. 

Schonfeld said he told one school administrator the effect of a large disaster was like a runner in a marathon sitting out awhile after hurting her ankle. The runner may keep running -- even running at the same pace -- but time has been lost from sitting out. 

