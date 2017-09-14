HEB to help competitor Publix during Hurricane Irma recovery

Nicolas Galindo/AP

H-E-B Grocery Stores set up a Mobile Kitchen in the parking lot of their location in Victoria, Texas to help provide free hot meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Nicolas Galindo/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Publix helped out grocery competitor HEB during the time after Hurricane Harvey. Now, HEB is returning the favor and helping Publix in Florida recover after Hurricane Irma.

HEB is sending 10 truckloads of food, water and hygiene products from the Lone Star State to the Sunshine State after stores ran out of basic supplies, including water and bread, KTRK reported.

The trucks, labeled with “We’re here for you Florida,” left Wednesday and are expected to be in Florida by Friday.

The Texas grocery chain also helped those at home this week as part of its annual Helping Heroes program. On 9/11, it made meals for first responders, washed fire trucks and performed maintenance at more than 700 fire stations to pay tribute to those who first responders who died during the World Trade Center attack.