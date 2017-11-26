Now Playing
Posted: November 26, 2017

'Glee' star Naya Rivera arrested, charged with domestic battery

'Glee' star Naya Rivera arrested, charged with domestic battery
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 04: Actors Naya Rivera (L) and Ryan Dorsey attend the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon honoring Jessica Alba at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for March Of Dimes)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. —

"Glee" star Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night and charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

According to WSAZ, Rivera, 30, was arrested after an incident involving husband Ryan Dorsey in Kanawha County, investigators said. Dorsey told deputies that the two were walking with their child when Rivera struck him in the lip and head, WSAZ reported. The incident was captured on cellphone video, which Dorsey gave to deputies, WSAZ reported.

WCHS reporter Kalea Gunderson posted a photo and video of Rivera being arraigned early Sunday. The actress was released on $1,000 bond.

Rivera and Dorsey have been married since July 2014. Rivera filed for divorce in November 2016 but called off the split last month, People reported

