Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

In this March 29, 2015, photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of a college basketball game in Houston.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition at a Houston hospital, KHOU reported early Wednesday.

>> Read more trending stories

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, told KHOU that Bush, 92, is "doing fine."

Jim McGrath, spokesman for Bush and his wife, Barbara, later tweeted that Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on Saturday for "shortness of breath" and "has responded very well to treatments."

"Hope to have him out soon," McGrath added.

>> See his tweet here

.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

Bush is expected to return home "in a couple of days," according to KHOU.

Read more here.