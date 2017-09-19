Now Playing
Posted: September 19, 2017

Florida tolls still free a week after Irma

A driver paying at a toll road booth in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)
Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images
Irma Aftermath In Florida

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than a week after Hurricane Irma hit parts of Florida, the state’s tolls are still suspended while cities rebuild and residents return to their homes and repair damages to property, some with the help of friends and family members traveling into the state.

Others have traveled to the state to volunteer with repair efforts.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott suspended tolls after ordering Floridians to evacuate ahead of the hurricane. Millions of people fled the state. 

Scott wrote on Twitter Monday that tolls would remain suspended as residents and officials “focus on recovery efforts.”

It’s unclear when toll fees will be reinstated, but Scott said he would keep people updated. 

