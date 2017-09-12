Mike Kemp/Corbis via Getty Images

Sign for restaurant chain Pizza Hut. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A Florida Pizza Hut memo about Hurricane Irma has gone viral.

According to the New York Daily News, a Jacksonville Pizza Hut manager, sent out a memo that read: “#1 priority is the safety and security of our team.”

Pizza Hut is willing to kill people FOR PIZZA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ei6viaDmz — Jared Oban (@jaredoban) September 10, 2017

The post went on to list strict rules about evacuations and returning to work.

>> Read more trending news

“If evacuating, you will have a 24-hour period before storm 'grace period' to not be scheduled," the letter stated. “You cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event!”

The memo went on to read that employees, “MUST return within 72 hours” and “failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued.”

>> Related: Florida attorney: You could be fired for skipping work during a storm

That’s the part that really irked social media users.

@pizzahut you need to let your employees in Florida evacuate. Your storm policies are cruel and dangerous. — The bittiest bat (@shovelwielder) September 10, 2017

This manager needs a reality check. Life is a lot more important than money. You can't replace life like you can replace your business. — Tim Wilkerson (@photoartist1979) September 12, 2017

Wow @pizzahut this is pretty coldblooded considering they were all facing a life threatening disaster. #HurrcaneIrma You should be ashamed! pic.twitter.com/UzlIyFcGJf — Deborah Gaughran (@MyNextLifeDebi) September 11, 2017

Pizza Hut released the following statement: “We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines. We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved.”

>> Related: Pizza Hut workers deliver food to Harvey victims via kayak

Read more at the New York Daily News.