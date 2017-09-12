Now Playing
Posted: September 12, 2017

Florida Pizza Hut threatened to punish employees evacuating for Hurricane Irma 

Sign for restaurant chain Pizza Hut. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)
Mike Kemp/Corbis via Getty Images
Sign for restaurant chain Pizza Hut. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

A Florida Pizza Hut memo about Hurricane Irma has gone viral. 

According to the New York Daily News, a Jacksonville Pizza Hut manager, sent out a memo that read: “#1 priority is the safety and security of our team.” 

The post went on to list strict rules about evacuations and returning to work. 

“If evacuating, you will have a 24-hour period before storm 'grace period' to not be scheduled," the letter stated. “You cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event!”

The memo went on to read that employees, “MUST return within 72 hours” and “failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call/no show and documentation will be issued.”

That’s the part that really irked social media users. 

Pizza Hut released the following statement: “We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines. We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved.”

