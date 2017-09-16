Florida man accused of signing gibberish during Irma news conference

digpro/Getty Images

In sign language this means "Interpreter". Held the shutter open long enough to capture the motion. (Getty file photo)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

A sign language interpreter is accused of being a phony after signing the words “pizza” and “monster” during a news conference to announce an emergency evacuation order during Hurricane Irma.

>> Read more trending news

Manatee County officials received criticism from the deaf community after the amateur was “caught signing gibberish” during the Sept. 8 news conference, WFLA reported.

The county said it was “in a pinch” and used a county lifeguard, Marshall Greene, for help since he has “an understanding of sign language,” WFLA reported.

After reports that the signing made no sense, Greene’s family defended the him, saying, “He can’t expect to communicate something he doesn’t know,” according to WFLA.

The deaf community is still outraged and wants an apology from Manatee County officials. They feel “this was way too dangerous and put lives at risk,” WSVN reported.

Read more at WFLA and WSVN.