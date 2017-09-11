Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 13, 2017

Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby

Comments
A baby who died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, after a crash in Cherokee County, Georgia, was a Florida evacuee.
WSBTV.com
A baby who died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, after a crash in Cherokee County, Georgia, was a Florida evacuee.

Related

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. —

With Hurricane Irma threatening Florida last week, Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter left their home to stay with relatives in Georgia.

But within hours of arriving at her parents’ home, a split-second tragedy changed everything. 

>> Read more trending news

Hunt, 28, was holding baby Riley as she and other family members and friends attempted to cross a Woodstock road shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Hunt, Riley and family friend Kathy Deming were struck by an SUV on Arnold Mill Road.

Riley died Saturday night following the crash. On Wednesday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Hunt died, too.

“Kaitlin Hunt passed away Tuesday evening, September 12, 2017 as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement. 

Deming, 61, of Marietta, is still in the hospital as a result of her injuries and is slowly recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

>> Related: Baby killed in Georgia crash was a Florida evacuee

Hunt and her husband, Brandon, were high school sweethearts who married in March 2016 and now called Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. An online GoFundMe page was created to assist the family. 

No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation