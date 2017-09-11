Florida evacuee who fled to Georgia dies days after her baby

WSBTV.com

A baby who died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, after a crash in Cherokee County, Georgia, was a Florida evacuee.

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With Hurricane Irma threatening Florida last week, Kaitlin Hunt and her 3-month-old daughter left their home to stay with relatives in Georgia.

But within hours of arriving at her parents’ home, a split-second tragedy changed everything.

Hunt, 28, was holding baby Riley as she and other family members and friends attempted to cross a Woodstock road shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. That’s when Hunt, Riley and family friend Kathy Deming were struck by an SUV on Arnold Mill Road.

Riley died Saturday night following the crash. On Wednesday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Hunt died, too.

“Kaitlin Hunt passed away Tuesday evening, September 12, 2017 as a result of her injuries,” Sgt. Marianne Kelley said in a statement.

Deming, 61, of Marietta, is still in the hospital as a result of her injuries and is slowly recovering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunt and her husband, Brandon, were high school sweethearts who married in March 2016 and now called Port St. Lucie, Fla., home. An online GoFundMe page was created to assist the family.

No charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.