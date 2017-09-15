Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 15, 2017
Florida deputies rescue 10 horses, dog trapped after flooding
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said its agricultural and animal services units helped rescue 10 horses and a dog from floodwaters in Florida.
By
Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
SEBRING, Fla.
—
Deputies rescued 10 horses and a dog that were trapped inside a Sebring, Florida, barn because of floodwaters following Irma.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a videos on Facebook of the deputies in waist-deep water walking the horses to safety on Wednesday.
>> Read more trending news
Deputies said a creek had risen to historic levels, trapping the the horses in a barn and on a small hill that remained above water.
Related: Happy ending after Hurricane Irma sucks water away from bay, stranding manatees
The department’s animal services and agriculture unit loaded animals onto a trailer took them to a more suitable stable until the water recedes, according to deputies.
The effects of Hurricane Irma has led to numerous animal rescue missions. Earlier this week, manatees and dolphins were among the animals rescued.
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
