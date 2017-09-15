Florida deputies rescue 10 horses, dog trapped after flooding

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said its agricultural and animal services units helped rescue 10 horses and a dog from floodwaters in Florida.

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Deputies rescued 10 horses and a dog that were trapped inside a Sebring, Florida, barn because of floodwaters following Irma.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a videos on Facebook of the deputies in waist-deep water walking the horses to safety on Wednesday.

Deputies said a creek had risen to historic levels, trapping the the horses in a barn and on a small hill that remained above water.

The department’s animal services and agriculture unit loaded animals onto a trailer took them to a more suitable stable until the water recedes, according to deputies.

The effects of Hurricane Irma has led to numerous animal rescue missions. Earlier this week, manatees and dolphins were among the animals rescued.