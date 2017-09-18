Joe Raedle/Getty Images

File photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A Florida man saved his neighbor’s dog from an alligator by throwing a rock and a brick at it.

>> Read more trending news

Bill Read, a fishing guide and Lakeland city commissioner, was cleaning his yard after Hurricane Irma when he saw ripples in the lake behind his home, according to Tampa Bay Online.

Read, 69, spotted his neighbor’s chocolate Labrador named Dixie unknowingly swimming in the water with an alligator. He tried to get the dog’s attention, but it didn’t work, Tampa Bay Online reported.

Right before Read’s eyes, the dog was pulled underwater as the gator wrapped its jaws around Dixie’s midsection. Seconds later Dixie emerged, but so did the gator, according to Tampa Bay Online.

That’s when Read threw the rock at the reptile’s side and then a brick at its head, causing the alligator to swim away, Tampa Bay Online reported.

“I had to compose myself; it was kind of emotional,” Read told Tampa Bay Online.

Dixie came out of the water bleeding. She had two puncture wounds on her side and has to wear a plastic cone for a while. However, she will be OK, Tampa Bay Online reported.