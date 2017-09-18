Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 18, 2017

Florida city commissioner saves neighbor's dog by throwing rock, brick at gator

Comments
File photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A Florida man saved his neighbor’s dog from an alligator by throwing a rock and a brick at it.

>> Read more trending news

Bill Read, a fishing guide and Lakeland city commissioner, was cleaning his yard after Hurricane Irma when he saw ripples in the lake behind his home, according to Tampa Bay Online.

Read, 69, spotted his neighbor’s chocolate Labrador named Dixie unknowingly swimming in the water with an alligator. He tried to get the dog’s attention, but it didn’t work, Tampa Bay Online reported.

Right before Read’s eyes, the dog was pulled underwater as the gator wrapped its jaws around Dixie’s midsection. Seconds later Dixie emerged, but so did the gator, according to Tampa Bay Online.

That’s when Read threw the rock at the reptile’s side and then a brick at its head, causing the alligator to swim away, Tampa Bay Online reported. 

“I had to compose myself; it was kind of emotional,” Read told Tampa Bay Online.

Dixie came out of the water bleeding. She had two puncture wounds on her side and has to wear a plastic cone for a while. However, she will be OK, Tampa Bay Online reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation