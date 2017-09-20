Firefighter hydrates distressed deer found in home after hurricane

Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

The Key deer is an endangered deer that lives only in the Florida Keys. It is the smallest North American deer. (Getty file photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

After Hurricane Irma not only are the people of the Florida Keys in need of help, but also the wildlife.

A fire crew helping with the recovery efforts in the Keys stumbled upon a deer inside a damaged home, according to the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners.

“I don't know who was more startled myself or the deer,” Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Nicholas Johnson said. “It looked a little thirsty, but I couldn’t believe how many bottles of water it drank.”

The crew fed the deer four bottles before it ran away, according to the Monroe County BOCC.

Johnson explained that the storm surge “took out” a lot of the Keys freshwater supplies and the freshwater it has is “all mixed up with saltwater.”

So, while Johnson, a trained responder, fed the animal bottled water, Monroe County BOCC tells residents not to do the same. The board is encouraging people to contact Florida Fish and Wildlife if they come across a deer in distress.