HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 08, 2017

Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to calm your furry friends in the car

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma evacuees are packing up their cars to take cover in other cities. Some of those with dogs and cats may be seeking animal shelters for their furry pals, while others may be hitting the road with their pets right beside them. 

If you’re traveling with your pet, here are a few tips to help them stay calm during the ride, according to PetMD

Keep them in their kennels.

To prevent your pets from moving about the car, keep them in their cages during the entire journey. It is dangerous for them to roam around freely, especially in the front seat where there is a higher risk of an air bag inflating. Placing pets securely in their carriers also helps driver focus more on the road.

Pack an emergency kit.

You will need an emergency kit that is stocked with a threr day supply of nonperishable food and water. Also, pack a can opener, carrier, litter, litter box, puppy pads, plastic bags, waterproof containers, extra leashes, medicine and medical records for you and your pet.

Have a picture of your pet handy, too, in case you get separated, and make sure your pet is wearing a collar with the most updated identifying and contact information.

Be calm.

Remember to maintain a cool demeanor. Pets can sense your emotions. So if you are panicked, they will know. Talking to them in a soothing voice will help them feel safer.

