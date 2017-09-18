Now Playing
Posted: September 17, 2017

Engaged couple seeking sponsorships to pay for dream wedding

Engaged couple seeking sponsorships to pay for dream wedding
Bride and groom cake topper on cake (stock photo).

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan —

Planning the perfect wedding is serious business for Jason Mielke and his fiancée, Rebecca Winter Hansen.

That's why the Canadian groom and bride-to-be are looking for sponsors to fund their Nov. 25 wedding.

According to the Moose Jaw Times Herald, Mielke lost his job in January, shortly after he asked Hansen to marry him.

Eloping or getting married at the courthouse isn't an option for the Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, couple, Mielke said. He also didn't want to ask family members for money, so he decided to seek sponsors for their special day.

"I've always been good at marketing, forming relationships in the community, sponsorship, stuff like that," he told the Times Herald. "I thought maybe I could do something here."

>> See their wedding website here

According to the CBC, Mielke and Hansen are "asking individual community members to donate money in return for a seat at their winter wedding reception." They're also hoping companies will pay for a red carpet, spa services, a gluten-free wedding cake and other items.

But Mielke and Hansen have some lines they won't cross.

"I Googled some pictures, and some brides have the logos of the companies on their dress, and I don't know if we're going that far," Mielke told the Times Herald.

Hansen said contributing to the couple's happy moment would lead to a "long-lasting and double-fold reciprocal return," the CBC reported.

"The power of giving always moves everyone toward greatness and making the impossible possible," she told the CBC.

