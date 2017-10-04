Now Playing
Posted: October 04, 2017

Dramatic body-cam video shows police responding to Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Police say Stephen Paddock opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS —

Authorities have released dramatic body camera video of officers responding to the deadly Las Vegas shooting that left 59 people dead.

>> Click here to watch the full video (WARNING: Linked footage contains graphic content and profanity. Viewer discretion advised.)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video "is a sampling of the body-worn camera footage from ... officers as they helped people escape the hail of gunfire coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the night of October 1, 2017."

>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings

>> Watch the news report here

