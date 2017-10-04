Dramatic body-cam video shows police responding to Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Authorities have released dramatic body camera video of officers responding to the deadly Las Vegas shooting that left 59 people dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video "is a sampling of the body-worn camera footage from ... officers as they helped people escape the hail of gunfire coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the night of October 1, 2017."

