Dramatic body-cam video shows police responding to Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LAS VEGAS
—
Authorities have released dramatic body camera video of officers responding to the deadly Las Vegas shooting that left 59 people dead.
>> Click here to watch the full video (WARNING: Linked footage contains graphic content and profanity. Viewer discretion advised.)
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video "is a sampling of the body-worn camera footage from ... officers as they helped people escape the hail of gunfire coming from the Mandalay Bay Hotel on the night of October 1, 2017."
>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings
>> Watch the news report here
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
