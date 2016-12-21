Now Playing
Posted: December 21, 2016

Deadly Mexico fireworks explosion: 5 things to know

Dozens Killed in Fireworks Market Explosion

This image made from video recorded from a passing car shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are dozens dead. (Jose Luis Tolentino via AP)
Photos: Fireworks explosion at Mexican market kills dozens

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TULTEPEC, Mexico —

A deadly explosion rocked the busy San Pablito fireworks market Tuesday afternoon in Tultepec, Mexico, killing dozens as smoke filled the sky.

Here's what we know so far:

1. At least 33 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast, The Associated Press reported. Ten children reportedly were hospitalized.

2. Investigators have not revealed the cause of the explosion. "We are going to identify who is responsible," Avila said.

3. The market was well-stocked for the holidays. "We are obviously in the high season," Tultepec Mayor Armando Portuguez Fuentes said, according to the AP. "There was more product than usual because we are a few days away from Christmas, a few days away from New Year's, and those are the days when the products made here are consumed the most."

4. This isn't the first time the market has been hit by an explosion. In 2005, a blast ripped through the market, destroying "hundreds of stalls," the AP reported. A similar explosion occurred in 2006.

5. The explosion was captured on video. Watch footage from the scene below:

