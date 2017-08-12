Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)
By
Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.
—
Here's what we know so far about the deadly car attack on people protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself