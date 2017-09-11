Michael Hand

Dashcam video captured the moment a tree fell in front of a woman driving down the road during Tropical Storm Irma.

By WSBTV.com

A driver on Highway 92 in captured a scary scene on his dashcam video.

Michael Hand was heading from Griffin to Fayetteville Monday afternoon as Hurricane Irma moved through Georgia when his dash cam captured video of a large tree falling, without warning, across the road just ahead of the car in front of him.

The white SUV in front of Hand ran straight into the tree and flipped up almost vertically before landing back on its wheels.

The daughter of a woman who was in the SUV when it happened told WSB-TV her mom was injured but is going to recover.

The video serves as a warning about the dangers of driving in a storm.



