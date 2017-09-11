Couple getting deployed says ‘I do’ as Hurricane Irma hits Florida

Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

Air National Guard technicians Lauren Durham and Michael Davis married in Orlando, Fla. Sunday before being deployed to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts. Courtesy of the Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office.

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Two senior medical technicians with the Air National Guard traded in their beach wedding for nuptials in an Orlando convention center as Hurricane Irma headed their way.

Lauren Durham and Michael Davis were supposed to get married next week on Jacksonville Beach, but changed plans after getting deployed to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, according to the Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office.

“We volunteered to come out here and support Florida,” Durham said according to the National Guard. “We wanted to help out with the hurricane and give some relief to the citizens.”

So, the couple said, “I do” in front of fellow airmen and soldiers Sunday. A friend, Tech Sgt. Ashley Ridgeway, notarized the marriage and the entire unit served as the witnesses, the National Guard reported.

The newlyweds said they were upset family and friends couldn’t attend, but as the National Guard put it, they now have a “unique story the two of them will share for years to come.”

