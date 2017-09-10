Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 09, 2017

Couple doesn't let Hurricane Irma stop wedding plans

View Larger
Couple doesn't let Hurricane Irma stop wedding plans
Jennifer Johansen and Paulo Castro got married in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday. (Photo: ActionNewsJax)

By Brittney Donovan , ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

One couple didn't let Hurricane Irma stop their wedding plans.

Jennifer Johansen and Paulo Castro got married in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday -- as bands of strong wind and rain battered Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The couple invited WJAX to their ceremony.

Their first kiss as husband and wife was broadcast live.

