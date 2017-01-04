Zach Gibson / AP

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs, a pose made popular by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Parents just don't understand.

According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)

"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"

@jonward11 Here's the clip. pic.twitter.com/XsM1EqXaNk — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 3, 2017



Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017



Marshall apparently was not amused.

"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.

