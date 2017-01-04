Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: January 04, 2017

Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo, baffles Paul Ryan

Comments
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs, a pose made popular by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.
Zach Gibson / AP
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin administers the House oath of office to Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017, as his son dabs, a pose made popular by NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Parents just don't understand.

According to CNN, things got awkward Tuesday when the son of Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican, "dabbed" during his father's swearing-in photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

>> Read more trending stories

If you don't know what dabbing is, you're not alone: The joke was lost on Ryan, who just seemed confused. (For the record, it's a viral dance move made famous by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.)

"Do you want to put your hand down?" Ryan asked the young man, adding, "You gonna sneeze?"

>> Watch the clip here


Ryan later tweeted, "Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though."

>> See Ryan's tweet here


Marshall apparently was not amused.

"Just so you know @SpeakerRyan: He's grounded," Marshall tweeted.

>> See the tweet here


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation