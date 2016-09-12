Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2017

Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump: He deserves 'to be a kid'

What You Need to Know: Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump: He deserves 'to be a kid'
Chelsea Clinton (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump
Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Their parents may have clashed on the campaign trail, but that didn't stop former first daughter Chelsea Clinton from coming to the defense of Barron Trump.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid," Clinton tweeted Sunday of President Donald Trump's 10-year-old son, who was mocked on social media during Friday's inauguration. In one now-deleted tweet, "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich joked that Barron "will be this country's first homeschool shooter," drawing ire and making headlines. 

>> 'SNL' writer under fire for Barron Trump tweet

Clinton – a friend of Trump's daughter, Ivanka – also had a message for the president.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids," she wrote.

