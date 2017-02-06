Tony Dejak

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) puts up a 3-point shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Scott (32) in the first half during Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NBA star J.R. Smith shared a heartwarming moment with his Instagram followers Monday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard posted a photo of himself holding his premature baby daughter, Dakota, for the first time.

"Today is one of the greatest days of my life. Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong," wrote the father of three.

Smith and wife Jewel Harris revealed in January that Dakota was born five months early.

"We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days," Harris said in a video posted Jan. 7. "We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s 5 days old today, and her name is Dakota, and she weighs 1 pound."

.@TheRealJRSmith and his wife share difficult family news. pic.twitter.com/efNsDANUo8 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 7, 2017



