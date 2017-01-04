Cat food recall includes 9Lives, Special Kitty, EverPet products

Cat Food Recall On 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty Products

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Check your cupboards, cat lovers: Your furry friend's favorite food may be the target of a new recall.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Tuesday of some 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned food products because of possible low levels of thiamine, or vitamin B1. A full list of the included products, which were shipped to retailers from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, can be found here.

According to a company news release, cats that eat a low-thiamine diet could develop thiamine deficiency, which can cause a loss in appetite, weight loss, vomiting and salivation, as well as neurological symptoms such as seizures and "wobbly walking." If your cat is experiencing these issues, contact a veterinarian.

"If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible," the company said.

No cats have been reported sick in connection with the recall, the company added.

If you have any of the affected products, call 1-800-828-9980 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com. Do not feed the food to your cat.

