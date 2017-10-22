Prototypes of Wall Border Released

Cards Against Humanity is playing its hand against President Donald Trump this holiday season.

According to WMAQ, the bawdy party game on Tuesday announced its holiday promotion, promising "six America-saving surprises" to the first 150,000 fans to send in $15. It quickly sold out.

"If you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out," the Chicago-based company warns on its website for the promotion.

A preview for the first surprise takes aim at Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans," the website reads. "He is so afraid that he wants to build a $20 billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built."

The company says participants "will get an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of our promise to fight the wall, some new cards and a few other surprises."

