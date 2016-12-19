Now Playing
Posted: December 18, 2016

Cancer victim, 4, collects 3,000 toys for friends still in hospital

Jillian Paige collected 3,000 toys for friends she made at the hospital undergoing cancer treatment. (Photo: Jillian Paige-You got this girl/Facebook)
Jillian Paige collected 3,000 toys for friends she made at the hospital undergoing cancer treatment. (Photo: Jillian Paige-You got this girl/Facebook)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COOPERSBURG, Pa. —

Jillian Massey checks her porch every day for a box with a smile on its side.

The 4-year-old just wanted to collect 50 toys to give to the friends she made while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

But on Monday, Jillian plans to deliver about 3,000 toys she was able to collect to children at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to ABC News.

Nicknamed “Sassy Massey,” the courageous girl was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancer that affects the brain and spine, in April. She was a patient at the hospital until October when doctors deemed she was strong enough to leave.

Jillian and her mother Janelle decided to start the toy drive that same month.

"Her positive, happy-go-lucky attitude has gotten her through this," Massey told ABC News. "She doesn't know she's battling something bigger. She has no idea she's sick. She's just been living. My husband and I, we've asked doctors not to tell us how much time we have left with her, if it's months or years. We'd rather just live in the moment with her."

Jillian created an Amazon wish list and within days it was filled. Jillian and her family will deliver and hand out the presents Monday.

