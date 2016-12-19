Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Posted: December 18, 2016
Cancer victim, 4, collects 3,000 toys for friends still in hospital
Jillian Paige collected 3,000 toys for friends she made at the hospital undergoing cancer treatment. (Photo: Jillian Paige-You got this girl/Facebook)
By
Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COOPERSBURG, Pa.
—
Jillian Massey checks her porch every day for a box with a smile on its side.
The 4-year-old just wanted to collect 50 toys to give to the friends she made while she was undergoing cancer treatment.
But on Monday, Jillian plans to deliver about 3,000 toys she was able to collect to children at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to ABC News .
>> Read more trending stories
Nicknamed “Sassy Massey,” the courageous girl was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancer that affects the brain and spine, in April. She was a patient at the hospital until October when doctors deemed she was strong enough to leave.
Jillian and her mother Janelle decided to start the toy drive that same month.
"Her positive, happy-go-lucky attitude has gotten her through this," Massey told ABC News . "She doesn't know she's battling something bigger. She has no idea she's sick. She's just been living. My husband and I, we've asked doctors not to tell us how much time we have left with her, if it's months or years. We'd rather just live in the moment with her."
Jillian created an Amazon wish list and within days it was filled. Jillian and her family will deliver and hand out the presents Monday.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself