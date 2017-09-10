9 arrested after TV video shows looting during Hurricane Irma

Paul Chiasson/AP

Palm trees bend in the heavy winds along the ocean coast as Hurricane Irma blows in Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Fort Lauderdale police arrested nine people after a local TV station caught looters breaking into stores during Hurricane Irma.

WPLG captured video of the group breaking through the front window of a sportswear store in Fort Lauderdale.

The group was then seen leaving with the stolen goods before entering a Foot Locker and CashAmerica Pawn Store nearby, according to WPLG.

Officers captured the alleged thieves Sunday.

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad choice,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Chief Maglione said. “Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe.”

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon's on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

See the video here:

Other local law enforcement officers responded to the looting in Fort Lauderdale with their own warnings.

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017

