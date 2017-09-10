Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 11, 2017

9 arrested after TV video shows looting during Hurricane Irma

Comments
Palm trees bend in the heavy winds along the ocean coast as Hurricane Irma blows in Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Paul Chiasson/AP
Palm trees bend in the heavy winds along the ocean coast as Hurricane Irma blows in Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

Fort Lauderdale police arrested nine people after a local TV station caught looters breaking into stores during Hurricane Irma.  

WPLG captured video of the group breaking through the front window of a sportswear store in Fort Lauderdale.  

The group was then seen leaving with the stolen goods before entering a Foot Locker and CashAmerica Pawn Store nearby, according to WPLG.  

Officers captured the alleged thieves Sunday.  

“Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad choice,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department Chief Maglione said. “Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe.”


See the video here:

Other local law enforcement officers responded to the looting in Fort Lauderdale with their own warnings.



Read more at WPLG.

