Posted: January 23, 2017

#AlternativeFacts: Twitter trolls Trump team over Conway, Spicer comments

Highlights From President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech

#AlternativeFacts: Twitter trolls Trump team over Conway, Spicer comments
President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway gets ready to go on television outside the White House, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump's administration has sparked a new Twitter trend – one that the White House probably isn't too thrilled with.

Hours after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump drew "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" – a claim that was quickly debunked by several media outlets – Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway sparred with Chuck Todd on Sunday's episode of "Meet the Press."

"Why put (Spicer) out there for the very first time, in front of the podium, to utter a provable falsehood?" Todd asked. 

After the pair argued for a bit, Conway replied, "You're saying it's a falsehood, and ... Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that."

Todd wasn't buying it. 

"Wait a minute – alternative facts? Alternative facts? . ... Alternative facts are not facts; they're falsehoods," he fired back.

The exchange quickly spread on social media, inspiring the snarky hashtag #AlternativeFacts.

