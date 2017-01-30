Airlines promise refunds in wake of Trump travel ban

Protesters React To Trump's Immigration Ban

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Many airlines are offering waivers and refunds in the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

According to CNN, U.S.-based Delta, American and United airlines pledged to offer refunds and rebooking options for any travelers hit by Trump's executive order, which instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocked Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.

>> Read more trending news



The New York Times reported that British Airways, Air Canada, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Dubai-based Emirates Airlines also will allow affected customers to rebook or request refunds.

German airline Lufthansa said on its website that "affected passengers can request one free-of-charge rebooking."

Read more here or here.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.