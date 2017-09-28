Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 28, 2017

Trump waives Jones Act to aid Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

Comments
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters as he speaks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center September 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump spoke about his Republican tax plan. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters as he speaks at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center September 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump spoke about his Republican tax plan. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Related

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning waived a little-known federal law aimed at protecting the U.S. shipping industry in an effort to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

>> Read more trending news

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision in a tweet Thursday morning.

“At (Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello’s) request, (Trump) has authorized the Jones Act to be waived for Puerto Rico,” Huckabee Sanders said. “It will go into effect immediately.”

The Jones Act bars foreign-flagged ships from taking goods and passengers between U.S. ports.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke waived the law earlier this month to help ease fuel shortages in the Southeast following hurricanes Harvey and Irma. That order included Puerto Rico, but expired last week shortly after Hurricane Maria struck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation