Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: November 22, 2017

U.S. Navy aircraft with 11 on board crashes into Pacific: Live updates

Comments

Related

View Larger
U.S. Navy aircraft with 11 on board crashes into Pacific: Live updates
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military. The United States and South Korea on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, started joint naval exercises that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what military officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea. The four-day drills that began in waters off South Korea's eastern coast come as President Donald Trump continues a visit to Asia that has been dominated by discussions over the North Korean nuclear threat. (Jo Jung-ho/Yonhap via AP, File)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TOKYO —

A U.S. Navy aircraft with 11 people on board has crashed into the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.

>> Click here or scroll down for the latest updates 

>> Read more trending news 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation