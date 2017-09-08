Now Playing
Posted: September 08, 2017

Man shot at Miami International Airport

Man shot at Miami International Airport
MIami International Airport

By Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

MIAMI —

A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report.

With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR.

The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.

