Posted: September 08, 2017
Man shot at Miami International Airport
By
Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post
MIAMI
—
A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report.
>> Read more trending news
With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to
WFOR.
The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
