Man shot at Miami International Airport

By Scott Andera, Palm Beach Post

A man was shot during a confrontation with police at Miami International Airport Thursday night, according to a report.

With powerful Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, creating chaos as thousands look to flee the Category 5 storm, the incident added even more stress to airport personnel, which forced an evacuation of Concourse J, according to WFOR.

The man’s condition is not known, WFOR reported.