Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: September 17, 2017

Lucky duck: Muscovy mom rides out Hurricane Irma atop eggs

Comments
A mother duck did not budge during Hurricane Irma, staying atop her eggs during the storm.
Joy Trent/Facebook
A mother duck did not budge during Hurricane Irma, staying atop her eggs during the storm.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Those ducklings had better be grateful. 

>> Read more trending news

One Muscovy mother reportedly sat through the entire wrath of Hurricane Irma not budging an inch atop her 13 eggs.

Joy Anne Trent, of Plant City, Florida, posted a photo of the worn-out-and-weathered bird on Tuesday to Facebook. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already been shared over 43,000 times. 

This is "Irma", she is one of the Muscovy ducks that hangs out in the ponds in front of, and behind our house in Plant...

Posted by Joy Anne Trent on Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

Click Here To Nominate A Veteran To Be Spotlighted on HOT 105

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation