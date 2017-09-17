Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 17, 2017
Lucky duck: Muscovy mom rides out Hurricane Irma atop eggs
Joy Trent/Facebook
A mother duck did not budge during Hurricane Irma, staying atop her eggs during the storm.
By
Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post
Those ducklings had better be grateful.
>> Read more trending news
One Muscovy mother reportedly sat through the entire wrath of Hurricane Irma not budging an inch atop her 13 eggs.
Joy Anne Trent, of Plant City, Florida, posted a photo of the worn-out-and-weathered bird on Tuesday to Facebook. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already been shared over 43,000 times.
This is "Irma", she is one of the Muscovy ducks that hangs out in the ponds in front of, and behind our house in Plant...Posted by Joy Anne Trent on Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
