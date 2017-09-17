Lucky duck: Muscovy mom rides out Hurricane Irma atop eggs

Joy Trent/Facebook

A mother duck did not budge during Hurricane Irma, staying atop her eggs during the storm.

By Sandra Nortunen, Palm Beach Post

Those ducklings had better be grateful.

>> Read more trending news

One Muscovy mother reportedly sat through the entire wrath of Hurricane Irma not budging an inch atop her 13 eggs.

Joy Anne Trent, of Plant City, Florida, posted a photo of the worn-out-and-weathered bird on Tuesday to Facebook. As of Sunday afternoon, it had already been shared over 43,000 times.