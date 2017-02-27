Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
HOT 105!
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Old School

Posted: June 28, 2017

WATCH: Irish reporter posts video of 'bizarre moment' with Trump in Oval Office

Comments

Related

View Larger
WATCH: Irish reporter posts video of 'bizarre moment' with Trump in Oval Office
US President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent election victory in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 27, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

By Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON —

Irish reporter Caitriona Perry shared video Tuesday of what she called “the bizarre moment” when President Donald Trump waved her over to his desk in the Oval Office during a call with Ireland’s new prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

>> Read more trending news

 As Trump chatted with Varadkar, he made Perry a topic of small talk by asking her a few questions about her Irish roots and and finished the encounter by complimenting her smile as she walked away.

>> Watch the video here

Trump may have spotted Perry as he waited for Varadkar to pick up the phone; a CBS reporter in attendance said it took at least 90 seconds for him to answer. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

Want Clairissa Jenkins To Phone Check Someone You Know?

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation