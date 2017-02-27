US President Donald Trump waits to speak on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to congratulate him on his recent election victory in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 27, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Irish reporter Caitriona Perry shared video Tuesday of what she called “the bizarre moment” when President Donald Trump waved her over to his desk in the Oval Office during a call with Ireland’s new prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

As Trump chatted with Varadkar, he made Perry a topic of small talk by asking her a few questions about her Irish roots and and finished the encounter by complimenting her smile as she walked away.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Trump may have spotted Perry as he waited for Varadkar to pick up the phone; a CBS reporter in attendance said it took at least 90 seconds for him to answer.