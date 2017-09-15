Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Jon Newell Quinton

By Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post

A Florida man was arrested Sept. 6 after he deployed red and blue lights on his vehicle to clear traffic at a suburban West Palm Beach gas station during preparations for Hurricane Irma, according to an arrest report.

>> Read more trending news

Jon Newell Quinton, 46, of Greenacres, is facing a charge of unlawful use of blue lights and was released on his own recognizance from the Palm Beach County Jail.

Quinton allegedly turned on flashing red-and-blue LED lights at the Speedway at 6840 Okeechobee Boulevard to get through traffic at the gas station, which was busy as people prepared for the impending hurricane, the report said.

After being stopped by a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy, Quinton said he was a security officer but did not work in law enforcement. The arrest report gives Quinton’s occupation as a recreation supervisor in Fort Lauderdale.

Quinton also told the deputy he didn’t realize the lights were red and blue.