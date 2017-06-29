By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A pregnant woman driving an SUV reportedly chased down a suspected purse thief and struck him with her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Asheville, North Carolina – and it was all caught on video.

According to WLOS-TV, Christine Braswell, 26, confronted the man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly grabbed her purse and other items from her SUV.

"He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him," Braswell told WLOS. "Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over. I was not going to let him get away with it. It's not right; it's not fair."

Police said the suspect, Robert Raines, was treated for minor injuries and faces felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny and property damage. Braswell also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon, WLOS reported.

